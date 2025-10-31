4,750 Shares in Corning Incorporated $GLW Bought by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Corning by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 72,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $27,219,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 4,346.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 150,521 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $9,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,977.42. This represents a 69.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 211,924 shares of company stock worth $16,841,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Corning Stock Up 0.0%

Corning stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 119.15%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

