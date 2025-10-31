Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,134 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 14,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE LMT opened at $489.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.97 and its 200 day moving average is $467.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $576.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 77.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.