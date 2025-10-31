Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 15,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $974.47.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $859.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $1,021.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $953.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $819.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.80 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

