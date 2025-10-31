Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 222,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,792,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,798,000 after acquiring an additional 578,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,259,000 after acquiring an additional 531,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after acquiring an additional 442,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VTV opened at $185.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

