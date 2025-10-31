Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in Quanta Services by 509.1% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 159.3% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 185.7% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $453.20 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $460.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

