Tradewinds LLC. Invests $9.34 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 352,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,335,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.