Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $182.23 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

