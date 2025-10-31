IFG Advisory LLC Has $5.86 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PM stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

