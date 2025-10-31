RWWM Inc. Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

RWWM Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Oracle comprises 0.0% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 58,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 220,134 shares of company stock valued at $64,268,949 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $256.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $731.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

