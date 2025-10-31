AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $19,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3%

DIA stock opened at $475.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $480.39.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

