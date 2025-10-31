Amalgamated Bank Has $18.10 Million Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Duke Energy by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.7%

DUK stock opened at $125.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $130.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.71.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.