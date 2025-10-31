Spinnaker Trust Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.23.

S&P Global Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE SPGI opened at $490.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

