Amalgamated Bank Sells 9,530 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 133,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in General Motors by 38.9% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,428,000 after buying an additional 1,712,033 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,697 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,098,790.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,490. This trade represents a 56.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $408,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $527,380.35. This represents a 43.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,351,121 shares of company stock worth $140,792,873. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus set a $78.00 price target on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. CLSA upgraded General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $70.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

