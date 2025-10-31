Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,378 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mastercard by 3,493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,914,000 after buying an additional 908,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,557,000 after buying an additional 907,184 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.93.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $554.26 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

