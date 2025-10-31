Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $19,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,602,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,317.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 600,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after buying an additional 558,228 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,385,000 after buying an additional 362,498 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,093,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $124.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.