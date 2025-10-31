Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in Linde by 2.3% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.8% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $520.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LIN opened at $429.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.58. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $486.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

