HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $136.90 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

