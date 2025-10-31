Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,666 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $155,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.86.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.