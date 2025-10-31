Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 398 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $196.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.