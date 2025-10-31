Linscomb Wealth Inc. Buys 19 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Booking by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,645,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,729.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5,433.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 price target on Booking in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,117.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,080.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5,394.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,384.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $83.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.