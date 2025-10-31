Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 4.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 18.0%

NYSE CMG opened at $32.61 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

