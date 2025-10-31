Scholtz & Company LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,172,852,000 after buying an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after purchasing an additional 505,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,153,000 after purchasing an additional 283,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,929,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $200.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.54 and a 200-day moving average of $218.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

