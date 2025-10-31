Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $253.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.39.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

