Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

