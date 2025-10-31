UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 2,518 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,664 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 125.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average is $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.