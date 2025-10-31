Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 221,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 185,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 117,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $160.51 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.84 and its 200 day moving average is $186.47. The company has a market cap of $145.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

