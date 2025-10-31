SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.1%

MDY opened at $589.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $596.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.81.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.