Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,887 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $29,584,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880.40. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total value of $1,555,287.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,685,535.50. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,682,160 shares of company stock valued at $210,262,707 in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $126.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 target price on Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

