Strs Ohio Sells 95,403 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 95,403 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of FedEx worth $38,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 102,062 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,201 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 68.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 438 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $248.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.71 and its 200 day moving average is $227.71. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Vertical Research lowered their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

