Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Invests $221,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,662,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $102.97 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

