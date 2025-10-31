Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $571,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,946,000 after acquiring an additional 410,636 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,442,000 after acquiring an additional 361,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,258,000 after acquiring an additional 286,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.72.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.6%

Deere & Company stock opened at $465.99 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $387.03 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.53. The company has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.