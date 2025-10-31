GWN Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

GWN Securities Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,655 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $736,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.9% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $254.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $413.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $188.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

