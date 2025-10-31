Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Bought by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 9,530.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,442,000 after acquiring an additional 682,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,489,000 after acquiring an additional 653,248 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.00. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $142.35.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.94.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

