Creekmur Asset Management LLC Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,708.78 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,980.10 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,113.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,881.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $51.58 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares in the company, valued at $221,148.40. This trade represents a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. The trade was a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,850.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,544.68.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

