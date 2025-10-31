Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,052 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 622,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,471,000 after acquiring an additional 177,642 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in Bank of America by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 557,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares during the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Bank of America by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,186,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,474,000 after acquiring an additional 172,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus upped their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bank of America from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

