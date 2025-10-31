Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9,530.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,450 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,442,000 after acquiring an additional 682,459 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,489,000 after acquiring an additional 653,248 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.94.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PSX stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.00. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

