Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $875,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,137 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 65,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $113.02. The firm has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

