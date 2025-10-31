Creekmur Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 42,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after buying an additional 1,262,614 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,949,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 12.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,855,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $655.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $692.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.59. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $376.04 and a 12 month high of $785.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $679.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.