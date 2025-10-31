Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 393.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vistra by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Vistra by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Scotiabank began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday. Melius started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.93.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 20,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $4,169,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,967 shares in the company, valued at $60,881,639.88. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 714,269 shares of company stock worth $146,232,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $189.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.16. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

