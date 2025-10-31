Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 12,639 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.84.

Intel Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of INTC opened at $40.16 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,020.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

