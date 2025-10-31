Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 8,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

