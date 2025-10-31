FWG Investments LLC. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

FWG Investments LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $205.58 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

