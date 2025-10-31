ConocoPhillips $COP Position Lifted by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.63.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.97. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $115.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

