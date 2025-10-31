IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $239.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.56 and a 200-day moving average of $236.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

