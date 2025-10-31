Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,479,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,659,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,426,316,000 after acquiring an additional 168,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,774,000 after acquiring an additional 115,463 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,879,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,816,000 after acquiring an additional 193,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,974 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.4%

TMO opened at $556.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $509.50 and its 200-day moving average is $456.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,420 shares of company stock worth $28,134,684. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

