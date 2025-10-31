Tradewinds LLC. Invests $520,000 in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB opened at $95.50 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3363 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

