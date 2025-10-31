Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 211 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Clear Investment Research LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $244.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $252.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

