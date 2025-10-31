FWG Investments LLC. Purchases Shares of 2,458 The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

FWG Investments LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 595.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262,309 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,699,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 65,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE SCHW opened at $94.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average is $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $171.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

