IFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,776 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,374,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,436,000 after purchasing an additional 294,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,003,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 240,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.