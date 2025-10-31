Putney Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Putney Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.6% of Putney Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,819,154,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 550.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,187 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $581,817,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,367,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,863 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $228.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a $225.00 price target on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.